MHA warns states against disrupting supply chain of essentials

New Delhi: Issuing a stern warning to states, the Union home ministry has given blanket instructions for the smooth movement of trucks, to keep the supply-chain uninterrupted.

The ministry's instruction to states comes as part of a series of such instructions with the Centre trying to iron out all loopholes in the movement of essential goods and services across the country.

In a letter written by Union home secretary Ajay Bhalla, the Centre has told states to "ensure free movement of trucks and goods carriers, including empty trucks," with Bhalla adding that "Local authorities must not insist on separate passes at inter-state borders across the country."

While the ministry has stated that "this is essential to maintain supply chain of goods and services in the country," during the ongoing lockdown, it added that several complaints had been raised by suppliers and distributors with states asking for "separate passes" other than the e-passes, failing which trucks were being grounded.

Earlier this month, the ministry jumped into action after it received complaints of trucks carrying essential goods were detained, along with workers engaged in the distribution of essential services. The ministry had instructed states to execute the Centre's order "in letter and spirit" and issue e-passes to those engaged in the essential service sector.

The ministry has also directed states to allow for smooth passage of trucks carrying both essential and non-essential goods, along with empty trucks to pick up goods for further distribution.

