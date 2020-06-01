Home >News >India >MHA puts on hold list of non-swadeshi products banned from CAPF canteens
(representative image) (Photo: HT)
(representative image) (Photo: HT)

MHA puts on hold list of non-swadeshi products banned from CAPF canteens

2 min read . Updated: 01 Jun 2020, 04:44 PM IST Edited By Aparna Banerjea

  • Revised order with updated list of products will be released soon, said officials
  • The firms whose certain products had been de-listed include Colgate Palmolive India Ltd, Dabur India Ltd, VIP Industries, Eureka Forbes, Jaguar, HUL (foods), Nestle India, among others

After de-listing "non-Swadeshi" products from its CAPF and other police canteens including those from Dabur India, Victorinox India, Samsung India and others earlier today on the grounds that as they are not 'swadeshi' or are prepared from purely imported products, the Ministry of Home Affairs has now put that order on hold.

The order issued for over 1,000 products that earlier got de-listed from Police canteens has been put on hold and revised order with updated list of products will be released soon, said officials.

"It is clarified that the list issued by Kendriya Police Kalyan Bhandar on 29th May 2020 regarding de-listing of certain products has been erroneously issued at the level of CEO. The list has been withdrawn and action is being initiated for the lapse," said Chairman, WARB-cum-DG CRPF.

The Ministry of Home Affairs on 13 May had declared that this nationwide network of over 1,700 Central Police Canteens (CPCs) or Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF)canteens will only sell indigenous or "swadeshi" products from 1 June in a bid to give fillip to domestic industries.

The order said all those items which are made from "purely imported products" are being de-listed from Kendriya Police Kalyan Bhandar or CAPF canteens from Monday.

The firms whose certain products use imported goods and have been de-listed include Blue Star Limited, Borosil Glass Works Limited, Colgate Palmolive India Ltd, Dabur India Ltd, VIP Industries, Eureka Forbes, Jaguar, HUL (foods), Nestle India, among others.

The order said the rejection or de-listing of non-swadeshi goods is done by the canteen board "on the sole basis of information submitted by the firms".

The CAPF canteens do an estimated business worth 2,800 crore annually by selling their products to 50 lakh family members of about 10 lakh personnel of these forces tasked for a variety of internal security duties and border guarding.

With inputs from agencies

