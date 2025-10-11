MHADA Konkan Board conducts lottery for 5,354 flats and 77 plots in Thane, Vasai - Check details

The Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA) Konkan Board on Saturday conducted a computerized lottery draw for the sale of 5,354 flats and 77 plots which were constructed under various housing schemes.

The lottery draw was scheduled at 11 AM at the Dr Kashinath Ghanekar Auditorium in Thane. The event was conducted in the presence of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, according to a report by the local news channel LokShahi.

Locations and details of the lottery These residential units are spread across different areas, including Thane city and district, Oros, and Vasai (Palghar district), as well as 77 plots for sale in Sindhudurg and Kudal-Badlapur region, an official statement noted.

The lottery draw received an overwhelming public response. A total of 1,84,994 applications were received for the homes and plots, out of which 1,58,424 included earnest money deposits.

The authorities also made arrangements for live viewing of the draw by setting up LED screens both inside and outside the auditorium for the public to watch the drawing process.

Registration process The application process which began in July 2025 with online registration, verification, and application confirmation, saw its timeline extended due to massive interest in the lottery draw.

The initial registration period was from July 14 to August 13, 2025. This period was later extended to September 12, 2025 to accommodate the high volume of applicants.

Lottery outcome announcement The names of successful winners as well as those placed on the waiting list will be made available to the public on MHADA’s official website.