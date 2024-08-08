MHADA Lottery 2024: Over 2,000 flats up for sale in Mumbai, applications open tomorrow. How to apply, other details

MHADA Lottery 2024: The Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA) will launch a lottery for nearly 2,030 affordable homes in prime locations in Mumbai in September. The MHADA said that the advertisement for the housing scheme will be published on August 8.

“We are aiming to come up with the lottery for Mumbai in September and the final announcement will be made in a few days,” Sanjeev Jaiswal, Vice Chairman and CEO of MHADA told Hindustan Times.

The flats will be available in Malad, Powai, Vikhroli, Goregaon and Wadala.

The MHADA further said aspiring buyers must note that the homes under the housing scheme will be allotted through a lottery system, and the results of the lottery will be announced on September 13 at 11 am.

MHADA Housing Scheme: 2,030 flats up for sale According to the data provided by MHADA officials, the highest number of flats are available in the middle-income group (MIG) category. Almost 768 units out of 2,030 apartments are available in the MIG category.

The lower income group (LIG) follows with 627 apartments, while the Economic Weaker Section (EWS) and Higher Income Group (HIG) will have 359 and 276, respectively, the data shared by MHADA showed.

Apartments in the MIG category are primarily 2 BHK units while 1 BHK apartments are available under the LIG and EWS categories.

The largest 3 BHK apartments fall under the HIG category. The pricing varies by location, and there is no fixed pricing mechanism, the MHADA officials said.

MHADA Housing Scheme 2024: Eligibility Criteria According to MHADA norms, only those buyers having a family income of up to ₹6 lakh per annum can apply under the EWS category

Buyers having a family income between ₹6 lakh and ₹9 lakh can apply under the LIG category.

Buyers having a family income between ₹9 lakh to ₹12 lakh can apply under the MIG category.

Those buyers with a family income above ₹12 lakh per annum can apply under the HIG category.

Buyers must note that under the MHADA housing scheme, the annual income of a husband and wife is considered as family income for the purpose of the MHADA lottery. The income of individuals' parents or siblings is not considered as family income.

MHADA housing scheme 2024: Locations of flats in Mumbai The MHADA officials also stated that the homes in the upcoming lottery will be situated in prime localities such as Malad, Powai, Vikhroli, Goregaon and Wadala.

“There will be few homes in the higher income group (HIG) as well. A few premium 3 BHK apartments in Goregaon will also be sold in the MHADA lottery 2024,” Jaiswal told Hindustan Times.

MHADA housing scheme 2024:Apartment prices The pricing list will be announced on August 8, after the MHADA advertisement is published. However, the apartment prices in the EWS category typically start from around ₹30 lakh. The highest price will be for the 3 BHK apartments under the HIG category, which is expected to be above ₹1 crore.

MHADA Housing Scheme 2024:How you can apply According to MHADA officials, the application procedure for the MHADA lottery 2024 is completely online, and homebuyers can track lottery-related updates on the MHADA official websiteat housing.mhada.gov.in.

Go to the official MHADA website at housing.mhada.gov.in.

Register yourself by creating a username, password

Choose the desired lottery and scheme from the available options

Pay the required lottery registration fee online.

Buyer must note that the fee amount is based on your income category. MHADA has also developed a mobile application to help applicants register. Once an individual completes registration on the mobile app, he or she can apply for the MHADA lottery 2024.