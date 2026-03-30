MHADA lottery 2026: Applications for houses in Powai, Dadar go live today — Check time, eligibility, result date

The Maharashtra Housing and Area Development authority (MHADA) has listed 2,640 affordable houses for sale in the Mumbai real estate market, with the official application window going live at 3 pm on Monday, 30 March.

Here's everything you need to know about the annual housing lottery.

Which neighbourhoods are flats going up for sale in? This year's housing draw by the MHADA covers a broad swath of land, from posh South Mumbai to the northern suburbs.

Properties going up for sale will be located in Vikhroli, Goregaon, Borivali, Gorai, Chembur, Bandra, Ghatkopar, Wadala, Powai, and Dadar, among others.

What we know about the apartments According to the MHADA, of the 2,640 houses going up for sale, 145 are for the Economically Weaker Section (EWS), while 858 apartments are for the Lower Income Group (LIG).

Of the remaining properties, 1,408 apartments are for the Middle Income Group (MIG), while 229 are for the High Income Group (HIG).

The MHADA also said that of the total 2,640 apartments, 1,762 are currently under construction, while 559 have been received from private developers as housing stock. Meanwhile, 319 are scattered apartments.

The MHADA is also expected to release the apartment price list today.

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Who can apply? For the EWS category of apartments, those with family income of up to ₹6 lakh per annum can apply.

For the LIG category, those with a family income between ₹6 lakh and ₹9 lakh can apply.

For the MIG and HIG categories, applicants require family incomes of ₹9-12 lakh and above ₹12 lakh respectively.

Lottery timeline and results The online registration and application submission process for the MHADA lottery for 2026 will begin at 3 pm on 30 March.

Users can register with the MHADA for applications here: https://housing.mhada.gov.in/

The MHADA said that applicants who are already registered on the MHADA website must also submit their applications by the deadline.

The last date for the submission of applications is 29 April, 2026, while the last date for accepting online earnest money deposits (EMD) will be April 30, 2026. Payments can be made via RTGS and NEFT.

After applications are submitted, a window will be provided for filing claims and objections till 3 pm on 8 May, 2026.

"The final list of applications accepted for the lottery will be published by 3:00 PM on May 12, 2026," the MHADA said in a statement on Sunday.

The results of the final lottery draw will be announced on 15 Mat, 2026, the MHADA said.

What is the MHADA lottery? Typically held annually, is the MHADA lottery is a government-run housing allotment system that offers affordable homes to various income groups in Maharashtra.

Lotteries are held for cities such as Mumbai, Pune, Thane, Nashik, and Nagpur, among others.