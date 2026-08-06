MHADA lottery results 2026 today: When, where and how to check draw status for Mumbai's 2,640 budget homes

The Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA) lottery 2026 results will be announced today. The housing authority is all prepared to release results of Mumbai Board's computerized lottery draw of 2,640 tenements.

When to check results for Mumbai's 2,640 budget homes “The Mumbai Board's computerized lottery for the sale of 2,640 tenements will be held on 06 August 2026 at 12:00 PM,” MHADA said in a post on X.

Also Read | Eyeing budget flats in Mumbai? Apply before 28 May MHADA lottery deadline

Where and how to check results for Mumbai's 2,640 budget homes The most awaited grand event will be held at Rangsharda Auditorium, located in Mumbai's Bandra West. The result of the draw will be published immediately on the official website of MHADA, housing authority said. Applicants eagerly awaiting the result can watch the live telecast of the lottery ceremony on MHADA's official social media pages listed below:

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pyfgZ-QGSQM

Locate draw result on official website or visit https://housing.mhada.gov.in/pre-lottery/draw-result

Enter application number to search draw result This lottery includes apartments across several key locations in Mumbai, including Vikhroli, Goregaon, Borivali, Gorai, Chembur, Bandra, Ghatkopar, Wadala, Powai, and Dadar, among others. The authority overseeing Mumbai Board's highly anticipated housing draw received over 97,000 applications within nearly two months. The application window for Mumbai's affordable housing scheme commenced on 30 March 2026 and closed on 28 May 2026. During this limited time period MHADA received a total of 97,613 applications as of 11.59 PM on 28 May 2026.

As many as 247 applications were rejected due to domicile, income discrepancy or other reasons, according to data shared by MHADA. A total of 69,526 applicants seeking to purchase a house in Mumbai had transferred Earnest Money Deposits (EMDs) to MHADA as of 9:00 am on 29 May, Hindustan Times reported. As per MHADA's schedule, the last date for submitting online payment of the EMD was 11:59 pm of 29 May 2026.

What is the cost of Mumbai's budget homes up on sale According to MHADA, multiple Mumbai apartments up on sale are priced between ₹2 crore and ₹4 crore. The most affordable apartments in the Mankhurd and Goregaon areas are over 300 sq ft. These budget homes cost over ₹29 lakh and ₹32 lakh for those in Economic Weaker Section (EWS) category. Meanwhile, the costliest MHADA apartment is priced at ₹6.82 crore which is located in the Tardeo area of South Mumbai and falls under the High Income Group (HIG) category.

Also Read | Delhi LG directs DDA to remove morning entry fees at parks and heritage sites