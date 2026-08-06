MHADA lottery results 2026 today: When, where and how to check draw status for Mumbai's 2,640 budget homes

The Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA) lottery 2026 results will be announced today. The housing authority is all prepared to release results of Mumbai Board's computerized lottery draw of 2,640 tenements.

When to check results for Mumbai's 2,640 budget homes “The Mumbai Board's computerized lottery for the sale of 2,640 tenements will be held on 06 August 2026 at 12:00 PM,” MHADA said in a post on X.

Advertisement

Also Read | Eyeing budget flats in Mumbai? Apply before 28 May MHADA lottery deadline

Where and how to check results for Mumbai's 2,640 budget homes The most awaited grand event will be held at Rangsharda Auditorium, located in Mumbai's Bandra West. The result of the draw will be published immediately on the official website of MHADA, housing authority said. Applicants eagerly awaiting the result can watch the live telecast of the lottery ceremony on MHADA's official social media pages listed below:

Advertisement

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pyfgZ-QGSQM

Locate draw result on official website or visit https://housing.mhada.gov.in/pre-lottery/draw-result

Enter application number to search draw result This lottery includes apartments across several key locations in Mumbai, including Vikhroli, Goregaon, Borivali, Gorai, Chembur, Bandra, Ghatkopar, Wadala, Powai, and Dadar, among others. The authority overseeing Mumbai Board's highly anticipated housing draw received over 97,000 applications within nearly two months. The application window for Mumbai's affordable housing scheme commenced on 30 March 2026 and closed on 28 May 2026. During this limited time period MHADA received a total of 97,613 applications as of 11.59 PM on 28 May 2026.

Advertisement

As many as 247 applications were rejected due to domicile, income discrepancy or other reasons, according to data shared by MHADA. A total of 69,526 applicants seeking to purchase a house in Mumbai had transferred Earnest Money Deposits (EMDs) to MHADA as of 9:00 am on 29 May, Hindustan Times reported. As per MHADA's schedule, the last date for submitting online payment of the EMD was 11:59 pm of 29 May 2026.

What is the cost of Mumbai's budget homes up on sale According to MHADA, multiple Mumbai apartments up on sale are priced between ₹2 crore and ₹4 crore. The most affordable apartments in the Mankhurd and Goregaon areas are over 300 sq ft. These budget homes cost over ₹29 lakh and ₹32 lakh for those in Economic Weaker Section (EWS) category. Meanwhile, the costliest MHADA apartment is priced at ₹6.82 crore which is located in the Tardeo area of South Mumbai and falls under the High Income Group (HIG) category.

Advertisement

Also Read | Delhi LG directs DDA to remove morning entry fees at parks and heritage sites

A total of 1,762, out of 2,640 apartments were under construction, according to data accessed from MHADA's website. Hence, around 66% of affordable homes put up for sale in Mumbai are incomplete. The unfinished apartments for up sale are located in areas such as Vikhroli, Goregaon and Borivali. As many as 128 MHADA's in the works apartments are in Borivali East, 85 are in Goregaon West and the remaining are situated in Kanamwar Nagar and Vikhroli.

About the Author Fareha Naaz Fareha Naaz is a Delhi-based journalist and Content Producer at LiveMint, where she has built nearly three years of experience in digital journalism. ...Read More ✕ Fareha Naaz Fareha Naaz is a Delhi-based journalist and Content Producer at LiveMint, where she has built nearly three years of experience in digital journalism. She covers a diverse range of topics, including national news, education, entertainment, lifestyle trends science, global health and international news.



With a background in Economics and Education, she focuses on providing insightful, thoroughly researched coverage that bridges the gap between breaking news and in-depth analysis. In addition to breaking copies, legal and political news, her reporting blends editorial rigour with search-driven storytelling. With a keen eye-on-global events, she provides insightful coverage on latest developments. Her reporting combines editorial rigour with in-depth coverage and search-driven storytelling provide valuable insight and context to readers, ensuring accuracy and relevance.



Her newsroom experience helped her in combining her critical thinking skills with real-time editorial decision-making. Over the years, she has been presenting complex stories with clarity for a digital-first audience amid fast-paced news cycles. Her thoroughly researched stories, with well-structured and engaging content, provide readers with clear understanding of the context and background.



Fareha holds a Master’s degree in Economics, in addition to a Bachelor of Education degree.



When not in the newsroom, she enjoys painting and sports, reading books and current developments.

India, Stay updated with the latest Trending World and US news. More India News Home MHADA lottery results 2026 today: When, where and how to check draw status for Mumbai's 2,640 budget homes