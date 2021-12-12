MHADA recruitment exams postponed, 3 arrested over bid to leak question papers

Maharastra government on Sunday said the recruitment exams for Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA) have been postponed following arrest of three persons from Pune while allegedly trying to leak questions papers of the housing authority examination.

Pune Commissioner of Police Amitabh Gupta said the “the city police ha arrested three people for allegedly trying to leak questions papers of Maharashtra Housing & Area Development Authority's (MHADA) recruitment exams."

The exam has been postponed. — ANI (@ANI) December 12, 2021

The exams were scheduled on various dates from Sunday till next week, and the three accused were nabbed on Saturday night, the police said.

The police said they had got a tip-off that some people were trying to leak question papers of the said exams to be held for various posts, including engineer and assistant law consultant, news agency PTI reported.

Based on the information, the city cyber police nabbed three people, including an employee of a software company appointed for setting the question papers on Saturday night, the agency further added.

