Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Subscribe
My Readse-paperNewslettersIFSC Code Finder NewMintGenieFor You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.
Sign out
e-paper
OPEN APP
Home / News / India /  MHT CET 2022 Answer Key releasing today; here's how to download and other details

MHT CET 2022 Answer Key releasing today; here's how to download and other details

Representative image of students appearing for the exams in the examination center. 
1 min read . 11:33 AM ISTLivemint

  • MHT CET 2022 Answer Key: Once the answer key is released, students can visit the official websites of the board i.e. cetcell.mahacet.org.

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

The Maharashtra Health and Technical Common Entrance Test (MHT CET) will be releasing the answer key for the PCM and PCB of the MHT CET 2022 today i.e. on 1 September. Once the answer key is released, students can visit the official websites of the board i.e. cetcell.mahacet.org.

The Maharashtra Health and Technical Common Entrance Test (MHT CET) will be releasing the answer key for the PCM and PCB of the MHT CET 2022 today i.e. on 1 September. Once the answer key is released, students can visit the official websites of the board i.e. cetcell.mahacet.org.

Students will be able to submit their objections regarding questions from 2-4 September. As per the official notification, the link for raising objections will be closed by 5 pm on 4th September. The results of the MHT CET 2022 will later release on 15 September. Along with the answer key, the board will also release the MHT CET question papers and response sheets.

Students will be able to submit their objections regarding questions from 2-4 September. As per the official notification, the link for raising objections will be closed by 5 pm on 4th September. The results of the MHT CET 2022 will later release on 15 September. Along with the answer key, the board will also release the MHT CET question papers and response sheets.

Steps to download the answer key:

Steps to download the answer key:

Visit the official website cetcell.mahacet.org

Visit the official website cetcell.mahacet.org

Click on MHT CET answer key 2022 link

Click on MHT CET answer key 2022 link

Key in your login details and submit

Key in your login details and submit

Check and download the answer key

Check and download the answer key

Take a printout for future reference

Take a printout for future reference

The MHT CET exam 2022 were held from 5 August. The three hour exams for admission to undergraduate programmes were held in two slots. The first slot began at 9 am-12 noon while the second slot was from 2 pm-5 pm. The board conducted the entrance exam for PCM group from 5-11 August while PCB group exams were held from 12-20 August. After many students faced technical glitches, a re-exam was done on 29 August.

The MHT CET exam 2022 were held from 5 August. The three hour exams for admission to undergraduate programmes were held in two slots. The first slot began at 9 am-12 noon while the second slot was from 2 pm-5 pm. The board conducted the entrance exam for PCM group from 5-11 August while PCB group exams were held from 12-20 August. After many students faced technical glitches, a re-exam was done on 29 August.

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.