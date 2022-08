The Maharashtra Common Entrance Test or MHT CET exam 2022 will begin from today i.e. 5 August.

The three hour exams for admission to undergraduate programmes will be held in two slots. The first slot will begin at 9 am till 12 noon while the second 2 pm till at 5 pm. The exams will conclude on 11 August.

The board will conduct the entrance exam for PCM group from 5-11 August while PCB group exams will be held from 12-20 August.

The MHT CET admit cards are available at cetcell.mahacet.org.

Here's how to download MHT CET Admit Card 2022

Go to the official website i.e. cetcell.mahacet.org

Now, click on the MHTCET 2022 (PCB Group) or MHTCET 2022 (PCM Group) admit card link

Enter your Application Number, Password and login into the account.

Download the MHT CET Admit card 2022.

Important instruction for students:

Candidates must carry two passport size photo, original ID proof and hall ticket without fail.

Date of examination, time of examination, date of examination, etc. on hall ticket should be read carefully.

Candidates must reach at least 90 minutes before the reporting time mentioned on the Hall Ticket on the day of the examination. For the first shift, candidates must reach the examination hall by 7:30 am and for the second shift by 12.30 pm.

Candidates must not carry any electronic devices or any metal jewellery items in the examination hall.

To prepare for the exams, candidates must solve mock test of Maharashtra CET 2022 and also check the previous year question papers.

Earlier, the exams the MHT CET 2022 scheduled to be held from 11-16 June for the PCM group while for PCB group, the exam date was 17-23 June. However it was later postponed to August 5.