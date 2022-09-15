MHT CET Result 2022: MHT CET exams are held for admission into undergraduate courses in Engineering and Technology, Agriculture and Pharmacy.
Once the results are announced, students can check their results on the official websites of the board i.e. cetcell.mahacet.org.
The Maharashtra Health and Technical Common Entrance Test (MHT CET) will announce the results of the MHT CET 2022 for PCM and PCB today i.e. on 15 September at 5 pm. Once the results are announced, students can check their results on the official websites of the board i.e. cetcell.mahacet.org.
MHT CET exams are held for admission into undergraduate courses in Engineering and Technology, Agriculture and Pharmacy.
Students can check their scores by logging in to the MHT CET website using application number and birth date.
Students can download the same for future reference.
Earlier, the answer key was released on 1 September and students were asked to objections till September 4.
The MHT CET exam 2022 were held from 5 August. The three hour exams for admission to undergraduate programmes were held in two slots. The first slot began at 9 am-12 noon while the second slot was from 2 pm-5 pm.
The board conducted the entrance exam for PCM group from 5-11 August while PCB group exams were held from 12-20 August. After many students faced technical glitches, a re-exam was done on 29 August.
