This comes as Dhoni turned back the clock on Thursday scoring an unbeaten 28 from 13 balls to hand CSK their second win of IPL 2022 as they defeated MI by three wickets
After MS Dhoni provided Chennai Super Kings with their second victory of IPL 2022 with his classic last-ball finish, industrialist Anand Mahindra was all impressed and went on to point one similarity that the former Indian skipper has with his company.
“Well, all I can say is that I’m glad we have the letters MAHI in Mahi-ndra! #MSDhoni Awesome finish (sic)," Mahindra took to Twitter to say, sharing a post about CSK's victory against Mumbai Indians.
Following this, CSK did not miss a chance to get on with the wordplay.
“And we have Anand-am in our (heart emoji)," wrote CSK.
Anandam translates to happiness.
This comes as Dhoni turned back the clock on Thursday scoring an unbeaten 28 from 13 balls to hand CSK their second win of IPL 2022 as they defeated MI by three wickets.
He smashed a six and four off third and fourth ball off Jaydev Unadkat before maintaining his calm to put one past short-fine leg for the match-winning boundary.
Wishes poured in from all over the world for Dhoni after the superb innings.
"MS Dhoni ... Om Finishaya Namaha . What a win. Romba Nalla #MIvsCSK," tweeted former Indian batter Virender Sehwag.
"The most awaited match of the tournament #CSKvMI. A much-needed innings by our very own @msdhoni Bhai at the end, always a delight to watch! Congratulations to the whole #CSK team on another massive win," tweeted former Indian batter, Suresh Raina.
“Turning the clock back to good old times #Dhoni," cricketer Irfan Pathan tweeted.
“The legend grows......#MSDhoni," wrote commentator Harsha Bhogle.
Meanwhile, former England skipper Kevin Pietersen also took to his Twitter and hailed the legendary wicketkeeper-batter for his knock and wrote, "His name is MS!"
On the other hand, Afghanistan-based Gujarat Titans spinner Rashid Khan wrote, "M S D THE FINISHER."
