MIB issues advisory for coverage of Russia Ukraine conflict, Delhi violence

While in case of reportage on the Ukraine-Russia conflict, the ministry has found channels using scandalous headlines unrelated to the news item and journalists making unsubstantiated and fabricated claims and using exaggerated language in order to incite audiences, the Delhi violence saw certain channels airing news items with provocative headlines and videos of violence that may incite communal hatred among different communities and disrupt peace and law and order, the statement said. Various channels have also come up with headlines that give communal colour to actions of authorities, it pointed out.