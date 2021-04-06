MIB issues advisory to private TV channels to spread covid-19 awareness

The second wave of the covid-19 pandemic is raging in India with over 96,982 new cases being registered in the last 24 hours. Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Delhi, Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat account for 80.04% of all new cases. The fresh surge in infections in several states has prompted stricter restrictions on malls, bars, restaurants and non-essential shops in Maharashtra which have been ordered to remain shut till April 30. The Delhi government on Thursday too announced the implementation of a night curfew in the capital from 10 pm to 5 am following a spike in the city’s covid-19 positivity rate over the last few weeks. The curfew will be in place till the end of April, the government said in an order on 6 April.