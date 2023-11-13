Mick Jagger in Kolkata: Rock legend extends Diwali wishes; spotted watching cricket match and singing with Usha Uthup
Mick Jagger, the legendary frontman of The Rolling Stones, visited Kolkata for a cricket match and to celebrate Diwali and Kali Pujo.
Mick Jagger, the founder and frontman of The Rolling Stones, was recently seen enjoying a lively visit to the City of Joy - Kolkata. The iconic rock musician, who is apparently a massive cricket fan, was spotted at the Eden Garden stadium watching the England vs Pakistan match, where he was reportedly a guest of the English team and in the later part of the week, he was seen immersing himself to the Diwali and Kali Pujo.