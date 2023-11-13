Mick Jagger, the founder and frontman of The Rolling Stones, was recently seen enjoying a lively visit to the City of Joy - Kolkata. The iconic rock musician, who is apparently a massive cricket fan, was spotted at the Eden Garden stadium watching the England vs Pakistan match , where he was reportedly a guest of the English team and in the later part of the week, he was seen immersing himself to the Diwali and Kali Pujo.

Dressed in a distinctive printed shirt, pants, and cap, the renowned singer-actor showcased his enthusiasm for both cricket and the rich traditions of Kolkata during this memorable visit.

Happy Diwali and Kali Pujo

He also conveyed Diwali and Kali Pujo wishes on Instagam and Facebook “Happy Diwali and Kali Pujo. Shubh Deepavali aur Jai Kali Ma [Happy Diwali and Jai Maa Kali]." He also shared pictures of several Ma Kali idols and pandals.

Guest of honour for Pakistan vs England match

About Mick Jagger's Eden Gardens appearance, a spokesperson from the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) told The Times Of India earlier, “[Mick] Jagger will be at the corporate box office, and we are happy to serve him a specially curated Bengali lunch".

Singing Satisfaction with Usha Uthup

Mick Jagger also met with iconic singer from the Usha Uthup. Together they also sang a line from the Rolling Stones' iconic hit Satisfaction.

Rajya Sabha MP Derek O'Brien later posted a video of the meeting stating, “Mick Jagger and my favourite ‘Aunty' Usha Uthup at the Eden Gardens today. Too cool! (Video: courtesy a friend)."

Mick Jagger, born July 26, 1943, is an iconic English singer and songwriter, renowned for hits like "Sympathy for the Devil" and "Gimme Shelter" with the Rolling Stones. He was honoured with a knighthood for services to popular music in 2002.

