Micro-irrigation programme under House panel lens

New Delhi: The government's ambitious micro-irrigation programme ‘Per Drop, More Crop’ has come under the lens of a parliamentary standing committee on water resources. Members of the committee have raised concerns over how the current ground water situation is affecting implementation of rural work provided under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act or MGNREGA .

According to people aware of developments, the committee is taking a close look at the broader issue of ground water conservation and ways in which its depletion – particularly for agricultural use – is impacting crop patterns in arid regions of states like Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Punjab. The committee is likely to submit a report next year with its recommendations based on these discussions.

“There was discussion about how there are a lot of areas which are affected by the depletion of ground water including in Punjab, Haryana and states in the northeast. Government officials informed that their estimate is that for agricultural purposes, 65% ground water is used compared to surface water which accounts only for 35%," a person aware of developments said requesting anonymity. According to government estimates, 89% of total ground water available is used for irrigation and 10% for domestic use.

The standing committee on water resources held a meeting on Monday on ‘Ground water, a valuable but diminishing resource’. Officials from the departments of agriculture, cooperation and farmers’ welfare as well as from water resources, river development and Ganga rejuvenation were in attendance and briefed the committee on the issues. Another meeting of the committee could be called in a fortnight to take ahead the discussions and firm up its observations.

“On Monday, progress of and issues in the implementation of the ‘Per Drop, More Crop’ (PDMC) scheme was also discussed. Members were of the view that the government’s estimate of benefit of the scheme in some of the states must be reassessed. A section of states has complained that the machinery provided under the scheme has operational and durability issues. More details have been sought from the officials," another person aware of developments added.

PDMC is part of the centrally sponsored Pradhan Mantri Krishi Sinchayee Yojana (PMKSY) which focuses on enhancing water use efficiency at farm level through micro irrigation techniques like drip and sprinkler irrigation systems. According to the union government, the key focus of the drip micro irrigation techniques are to conserve water and reduce fertilizer usage, labour expense and other input costs.

“The issues of ground water depletion are closely linked with promoting crop diversification as well as work under MGNREGA. In the meeting, a discussion also took place on what are the ways in which growing of cereals and oil seeds are being encouraged. Members felt more needs to be done to popularize crop diversification and make it more lucrative for farmers," said the second person quoted above. The person added that work on old ponds and small dams under MGREGA have been hit due to depletion of ground water.

In India, Dynamic Ground Water Resources is periodically assessed jointly by Central Ground Water Board (CGWB) and state governments. According to an assessment in 2017, total annual ground water recharge is 432 billion cubic meters (BCM) and the annual extractable ground water resource is 393 BCM.

“As per the 2017 assessment, out of the total 6881 assessment units (block/ taluks/mandals/ watersheds/firkas) in the country, 1186 units in 17 states and union territories have been categorized as ‘over-exploited’ where the annual ground water extraction is more than annual extractable ground water resource," said an official release earlier this year.

