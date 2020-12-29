Micro-irrigation programme under House panel lens

“The issues of ground water depletion are closely linked with promoting crop diversification as well as work under MGNREGA. In the meeting, a discussion also took place on what are the ways in which growing of cereals and oil seeds are being encouraged. Members felt more needs to be done to popularize crop diversification and make it more lucrative for farmers," said the second person quoted above. The person added that work on old ponds and small dams under MGREGA have been hit due to depletion of ground water.