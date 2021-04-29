Micro lenders seek government support in bank loans

The industry body also sought an emergency credit line in the form of a pre-approved limit of up to 25% of the loan outstanding form banks. It said that the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has already extended the special liquidity facility to the National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (Nabard), Small Industries Development Bank of India (Sidbi) and the National Housing Bank (NHB) of Rs25,000 crore, Rs15,000 crore and Rs10,000 crore, respectively, in the current financial year.