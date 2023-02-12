Micro quakes preventing large-scale event in India but country prepared for any eventuality: Experts
Micro tremors have been helping release tectonic stress and protecting India from a devastating event, experts said and asserted that the country has seen a paradigm shift towards effective response and mitigation
NEW DELHI : Micro tremors have been helping release tectonic stress and protecting India from a devastating event, experts said and asserted that the country has seen a paradigm shift towards effective response and mitigation.
