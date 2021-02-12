Microblogging sites treated Red Fort attack differently from Capitol: Law min

In a sharp reaction to the recent scuffle between the Centre and the micro-blogging site, the Union law minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said that some microblogging sites treated Red Fort attack differently from Capitol riots in the US. However, he did not name the company directly.

Posting a clip from his Lok Sabha speech earlier in the day, the law minster said: When Capitol Hill in Washington was ransacked and police administration took action, some micro blogging companies stood in support of them. But when the iconic Red Fort in Delhi was attacked, they behaved differently.

Such a double standard is unacceptable.

Speaking about how this government has always encouraged the existence of free media, he also tweeted: This government is led by leaders who have fought for the freedom of individuals, freedom of media and independence of judiciary particularly during emergency days.

Our commitment for freedom of media, rights of individuals and independence of judiciary is complete and total.

We have immense respect for social media as it has empowered the citizens but today I want to clearly state that be it Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn or WhatsApp they are free to work in India but they need to abide by the Constitution of India and laws of India, he said in another tweet.

Earlier this week, the Centre had conveyed to Twitter officials that the manner in which the social media giant officially allows fake, unverified, and automated bot accounts to be operated on its platform, raises doubts about its commitment to transparency and healthy conversation on the platform.

This meeting took place in view of the order issued by the Centre directing Twitter to remove tweets and accounts using hashtag related to "farmer genocide" and accounts supported by Khalistan sympathisers and backed by Pakistan and blog post issued by Twitter.

The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) in a press release revealed that the Ministry's Secretary, in a virtual interaction with Twitter officials, expressed his deep disappointment to Twitter leadership about the manner in which it has unwillingly, grudgingly and with great delay complied with the substantial parts of the order.

He reminded Twitter that in India, its Constitution and laws are supreme. It is expected that responsible entities not only reaffirm but remain committed to compliance to the law of land, he said.

This comes after Twitter on Wednesday took multiple enforcement actions for violations of its rules, in response to the ''legal requests'' from the Indian government.

"Separate to our enforcement under the Twitter Rules, over the course of the last 10 days, Twitter has been served with several separate blocking orders by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), Government of India, under Section 69A of the Information Technology Act," the social media giant said in a statement.









