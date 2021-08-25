Mumbai: The Assam government has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with 37 microfinance lenders for implementation of the Assam Microfinance Incentive and Relief Scheme (AMFIRS), 2021, according to the association for microfinance entities, Microfinance Institutions Network (MFIN).

The scheme is aimed at providing financial relief to the microfinance borrowers in Assam to help them continue maintaining good credit discipline in covid-19 times. The scheme will provide incentive to clients who are regular in repayments and help overdue clients become regular.

According to MFIN, the agreement lays down duties and responsibilities of the two parties – Assam government and lenders including six universal banks, 25 non-banking financial company microfinance institutions (NBFC-MFIs), two NBFCs, and four small finance banks – for ensuring successful implementation of the scheme.

In a separate statement, the Assam government said that up to June 2021 there were 1.4 million microfinance borrowers in the state and the new scheme would involve ₹12,000 crore of credit portfolio, of which the state government would be required to expend around ₹7,200 crore.

Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said the Assam government in its first cabinet meeting formed a committee under the chairmanship of Housing and Urban Affairs minister Ashok Singhal to fulfil its election promise of waiving microfinance loan to provide succour to poor women who are not able to return the loan amount.

“Accordingly, Assam Micro Finance Incentive and Relief Scheme has been devised with an objective to balance long term view of ensuring continuity of micro-finance for supporting economic activities of low income and poor households in the state and providing relief to eligible customers for tiding over current stress in the micro-finance sector due to various operational reasons", said Sarma.

The chief minister further said that under the scheme borrowers who have been repaying regularly with zero days past due will be provided a one-time incentive to the extent of their outstanding balance, subject to a cap of ₹25,000. Similarly, for borrowers whose payments are overdue, that is the accounts which are overdue but not non-performing, the state government will pay the overdue amount. That apart, borrowers who are stressed, destitute, and whose accounts have become non-performing will need to apply through a format verified and certified by the lender and the government will consider providing partial relief or full relief based on detailed evaluation.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.