Microfinance lenders, Assam government sign agreement for loan waiver

The chief minister further said that under the scheme borrowers who have been repaying regularly with zero days past due will be provided a one-time incentive to the extent of their outstanding balance, subject to a cap of ₹25,000. Similarly, for borrowers whose payments are overdue, that is the accounts which are overdue but not non-performing, the state government will pay the overdue amount. That apart, borrowers who are stressed, destitute, and whose accounts have become non-performing will need to apply through a format verified and certified by the lender and the government will consider providing partial relief or full relief based on detailed evaluation.