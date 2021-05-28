Microfinance loan portfolio grew 17% in FY21

The average ticket size in the March quarter of FY21 was at Rs43,434 for banks, ₹41,306 for non-bank financiers; ₹36,993 for small finance banks; ₹35,223 for non-banking financial company (NBFC)-MFIs and ₹39,637 for the entire industry. India’s top five states in terms of gross loan portfolio are West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Bihar, Karnataka and Uttar Pradesh. And seen on a district-wise basis, nine out of 10 are from West Bengal. These are North 24 Parganas, Murshidabad, Jalpaiguri, Nadia, South 24 Parganas, Bardhaman, Hooghly, Howrah and Cooch Behar, Sa-Dhan said.