 Microgravity eyes $4 million expansion, to add 10 new stores within 2 years | Mint
Active Stocks
Tue Feb 20 2024 15:54:00
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 287.95 4.16%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,453.75 2.59%
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 141.05 -0.60%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 345.65 2.01%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 406.05 -0.77%
Business News/ News / India/  Microgravity eyes $4 million expansion, to add 10 new stores within 2 years
BackBack

Microgravity eyes $4 million expansion, to add 10 new stores within 2 years

 Varuni Khosla

The company, known for crafting immersive and interactive experiences for players, is also in the process of setting up gaming centres in airport lounges, and has already deployed its facilities within office premises of some tech companies

The NCR operated location-based entertainment concept company raised $2 million in seed investments till 2020. Premium
The NCR operated location-based entertainment concept company raised $2 million in seed investments till 2020.

New Delhi: Microgravity, a company specializing in location-based entertainment for gamers in the National Capital Region (NCR), is in the process of raising $4 million to expand its presence in key markets such as Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chandigarh and Pune. 

The company, known for crafting immersive and interactive experiences for players, will add 10 stores within two years, said Rahul Bhattacharya, founder and managing director, Microgravity. 

Malabar Capital Advisors is providing advisory support for this fundraising effort, he added. Till 2020, the company had raised $2 million in seed funding.

It is also in the process of setting up gaming centres in airport lounges such as Delhi's Encalm lounge, and has already deployed its facilities within the office premises of technology companies like Teleperformance.

Currently, Microgravity operates a flagship facility at a mall located in Gurugram, offering a range of virtual reality (VR) and augmented reality (AR) experiences centered around games like Free Roam VR, simulated golf, travel, and classic video gaming. It competes with gaming venues such as Smaaash Entertainment, which is backed by Sachin Tendulkar, in certain segments.

The company was established in 2019 by Bhattacharya, but started operations days before the onset of the pandemic in 2020. Consequently, it temorarily pivoted to organizing esports tournaments. However, with the resurgence of retail formats, it transitioned back to its core operations by September 2021.

“We will expand our retail presence with the funds in key metros. The brand will also be built online and not just offline—to make an esports infrastructure. We have hosted about five esports tournaments with companies like Sony, HP and Intel. We are now at an inflection point and face challenges like high capex, but are trying to work around it by creating both an online and an offline gaming ecosystem," Bhattacharya said.

Microgravity is also developing a business model tailored for IT-enabled services and BPO firms. This model involves setting up virtual reality gaming arenas within office premises of these corporate entities.

In 2023, the company achieved a gross revenue of approximately 4 crore, and turned profitable. It primarily serves individuals aged between 17 and 25 years at its outlets, generating an average revenue of Rs2,600 per person.

“We have noticed that in the retail format, there is a lot of cash burn and marketing spends can skyrocket. However, we've managed to address this by reducing our marketing budgets. Our corporate partnerships have proven beneficial, allowing the store to pull its own weight," he added.

The growing popularity of the entertainment segment was reflected in a recent report by CBRE South Asia Pvt. Ltd, a real estate consulting firm. According to the report, leasing activity in the entertainment segment surged by 179% over the previous year across seven Indian cities in 2023, with the total leasing space reaching 660,000 sqft. 

This growth is further highlighted by the entertainment segment's increased share of overall retail leasing, rising from 5% in 2022 to 9% in 2023, reflecting a growing consumer demand for entertainment experiences within retail spaces, potentially signalling a shift in how people choose to spend their leisure time and money.

 

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Varuni Khosla
Varuni Khosla is a journalist with close to 14 years of experience in writing business news stories for mainstream newspaper companies like Mint and The Economic Times. She reports and writes on luxury and lifestyle brands, hospitality and tourism news, the business of sports, the business of advertising and marketing and alcohol brands.
Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Check all the latest action on Budget 2024 here. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Published: 20 Feb 2024, 05:31 PM IST
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App