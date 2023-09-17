‘Micron plans to set up more chip units in India’2 min read 17 Sep 2023, 11:49 PM IST
Minister of state for electronics and information technology Rajeev Chandrasekhar said Micron’s first investment catalyzed the transition of fence sitters willing to consider India as a serious part of their semiconductor assembly and manufacturing plans
NEW DELHI : Micron Technology Inc. intends to build several semiconductor assembly and packaging units in India in addition to its proposed fabrication unit, minister of state for electronics and information technology Rajeev Chandrasekhar said, as the US-based company takes a long-term view of the country as a market and manufacturing destination for semiconductors.