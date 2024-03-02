Business News/ News / India/  Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant pre-wedding: ‘Got fitted for clothes, it’ll be a fun thing..,’ says Bill Gates
Bill Gates to attend pre-wedding festivities of Anant Ambani in Jamnagar. He further praised India's talent pool and educational investments. The three-day celebration saw global personalities in attendance.

Kevadiya: Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates during his visit to the Statue of Unity, in Kevadiya, Friday, March 1, 2024. (PTI Photo)(PTI03_01_2024_000218B) (PTI)Premium
Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates has arrived in Jamnagar, Gujarat, to attend the three-day pre-wedding festivities of Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani's youngest son, Anant Ambani, and the daughter of industrialist Viren Merchant, Radhika Merchant.

In a conversation with the Times of India, the co-founder of Microsoft expressed that India's plentiful talent pool is evidence that the educational investments made in previous years are “really paying off".

Gates said that it was his first Indian wedding.“I’m starting at the top (laughs). It’ll be hard to go to another Indian wedding after this one. I know the family and actually organised my visit so that I could attend. I went and got fitted for clothes, so it’ll be a fun thing to do," TOI reported.

“India has made incredible progress. The depth of talent in this country is phenomenal. It’s evident that the educational investments made years ago are really paying off," he was quoted as saying.

Gates further praised the Indian government's emphasis on health, education, and digital technology, affirming that India stands at the forefront globally in these areas.

“We’re in discussions with government about how we can work together to help other countries reap similar benefits. They’ve initiated this conversation very effectively, particularly through their leadership in G20," Bill Gates said.

The three-day pre-wedding celebration for Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant commenced on Friday evening in Jamnagar, Gujarat.

Anant Ambani is soon to marry Radhika Merchant, the daughter of industrialist Viren Merchant.

The list of attendees includes the global who's who, from the business world to Bollywood superstars, cricketers, and more.

Eminent personalities like Ivanka Trump, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg, cricketer Mahendra Singh Dhoni, his wife Sakshi Dhoni, and superstar Shah Rukh Khan, among others, graced the mega event.

The guest list additionally includes prominent figures such as former Prime Minister of Sweden, Carl Bildt; former Prime Minister of Canada, Stephen Harper; President of Google, Donald Harrison; former President of Bolivia, Jorge Quiroga; former Prime Minister of Australia, Kevin Rudd; and Chairperson of the World Economic Forum, Klaus Schwab.

Also expected to attend are CEO and MD ADNOC, Dr. Sultan Al Jaber; CEO BP, Murray Auchincloss; Chairman and Founder Colony Capital, Thomas Barrack; CEO JC2 Ventures, John Chambers; Former CEO bp, Bob Dudley; President of Global Development at BMGF, Christopher Elias; Executive Chairman at Exor, John Elkann; and CEO of Endeavor, Ari Emanuel.

(With inputs from agencies)

Published: 02 Mar 2024, 11:01 AM IST
