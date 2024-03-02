Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant pre-wedding: ‘Got fitted for clothes, it’ll be a fun thing..,’ says Bill Gates
Bill Gates to attend pre-wedding festivities of Anant Ambani in Jamnagar. He further praised India's talent pool and educational investments. The three-day celebration saw global personalities in attendance.
Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates has arrived in Jamnagar, Gujarat, to attend the three-day pre-wedding festivities of Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani's youngest son, Anant Ambani, and the daughter of industrialist Viren Merchant, Radhika Merchant.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message