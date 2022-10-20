'The next decade will be...': Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella receives Padma Bhushan

Satya Nadella, who plans to visit India next January, said that it is an honor for him to receive the Padma Bhushan and he looks forward to continuing to work with people across India to help them use technology to achieve more.
Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella has received the Padma Bhushan, the third-highest civilian award, for distinguished service from India’s Consul General in San Francisco, Dr T.V. Nagendra Prasad, according to the news agency PTI.
The 55-year-old CEO of Microsoft was named one of the 17 awardees earlier this year.
"It’s an honor to receive a Padma Bhushan Award and to be recognized by so many extraordinary people. I’m thankful to the President, Prime Minister, and people of India, and look forward to continuing to work with people across India to help them use technology to achieve more," Nadella said on receiving the award.
During the meeting, the Microsoft CEO discussed with Prasad the critical role digital technology plays in empowering inclusive growth in India. According to Microsoft as quoted by PTI, the discussion focused on India's growth trajectory and the country's potential to be a global political and technology leader, PTI reports.
Following his meeting with Dr. Prasad, Nadella said, "We are living in a period of historic economic, societal, and technological change."
“The next decade will be defined by digital technology. Indian industries and organizations of every size are turning to technology to help them do more with less, which will ultimately lead to greater innovation, agility, and resilience," he added.
Hyderabad-born Nadella was named CEO of Microsoft in February 2014. In June 2021, he was also named the company's Chairman, an additional role in which he will lead the work to set the agenda for the board.
