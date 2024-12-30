Telangana's Chief Minister Revanth Reddy welcomed the American Big Tech firm Microsoft's Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Satya Nadella in the Indian tech city Hyderabad, according to a video shared by the news agency ANI on Monday, December 30.

The video shows Reddy greeting Nadella with a traditional shawl welcome and a memento before they begin their discussions with other government dignitaries.

Microsoft Chief met CM Reddy on Monday to discuss the development of an ecosystem so that Hyderabad is recognised as a leading city in the world in the technology domain, reported the news agency PTI.

Reddy thanked Nadella for Microsoft's regular investments and growth in the city and state, reported the news agency, citing an official press statement.

Reddy and Information Technology Minister D Sridhar Babu discussed with Nadella Telangana's focus on AI, Gen AI, and cloud, for which they asked the Microsoft Chief for support.

The Chief Minister also highlighted his plans for infrastructure development in the state, including the Regional Ring Road, radial roads, Future City, the development of new manufacturing clusters, and how the government is proposing to create a vast pool of industry-ready talent through institutions like the Young India Skills University, according to the agency report.

Microsoft's workforce in the city of Hyderabad has grown to 10,000 people over the years, and the company has also invested in a 600 MW data centre capacity in the state, as per the news report.

Nadella appreciated Reddy's vision of enhancing skills and improving infrastructure to the next level. He also highlighted that these are the two factors which can make Hyderabad a part of the top 50 cities in the world for creating economic growth, according to the agency report.