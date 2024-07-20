Microsoft outage: IndiGo to process refund to affected flyers, says, ’will reflect in your...’

  • Microsoft outage: IndiGo said that customers may still experience delays and schedule disruptions and urge them to check flight status before heading to the airport.

Livemint
Updated20 Jul 2024, 04:35 PM IST
The side of an IndiGo Airlines A320 aircraft is pictured on the tarmac at Bengaluru International Airport in Bangalore. (File Photo)
The side of an IndiGo Airlines A320 aircraft is pictured on the tarmac at Bengaluru International Airport in Bangalore. (File Photo)(REUTERS)

A day after one of the biggest IT outages triggered problems with Microsoft's Windows affecting several services including airlines, IndiGo on Saturday said that they will process the refund to affected flyers.

In a post on X, IndiGo said, “Due to a global system outage yesterday, our booking system was impacted. If your payment was debited and you did not receive a confirmation, please be assured that your payment is secure."

The airline added that they are in the process of initiating refunds, which will reflect in account within five days. "Our reservation system is now fully restored and you may now visit our website to make your bookings. We deeply regret the inconvenience caused and appreciate your understanding," said the airline.

In another post, IndiGo said they are working round the clock to ensure bags are delivered as swiftly as possible.

Thousands of passengers who were scheduled to various destinations were left stranded on Friday with IndiGo alone cancelling around 200 flights.

Meanwhile, on July 20, the status of cancelled flights on IndiGo website showed that nearly 100 flights were cancelled.

“The global outage that led to operational difficulties is nearly resolved, and we have made significant progress in restoring normal operations. However, customers may still experience delays and schedule disruptions. Kindly check your flight status here before heading to the airport,” reads a message on IndiGo website.

On Friday, services like bookings, check-in and boarding were moved to manual mode.

Some passengers also shared a photo of them holding handwritten pass.

“The Microsoft / CrowdStrike outage has taken down most airports in India. I got my first hand-written boarding pass today,” said a flyer.

Several passengers had also complained about the lack of information about their flights.

Widespread outages affected banks, telecom networks and media were reported in Australia, possibly linked to an issue at global cybersecurity firm Crowdstrike.

First Published:20 Jul 2024, 04:35 PM IST
