Microsoft Edge may be leaking the websites you visit to Bing, report suggests2 min read . Updated: 28 Apr 2023, 01:22 PM IST
- According to a software engineer, the issue occurs due to a poorly implemented new feature in Edge.
Microsoft Edge may have a serious privacy flaw in it. According to a Reddit user, the browser is allegedly sending the URLs of websites that the user is visiting to its Bing API site. As per The Verge, the company is investigating the matter.
