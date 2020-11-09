Microsoft focuses on Japan

MICROSOFT, WITH its new consoles and network services, has turned attention to audience in Japan even as Tokyo-based Sony Corp built the US into its largest single market, reports Bloomberg. But Microsoft’s new Xbox and Sony’s PlayStation is expected to face tough competition in Japan, where Nintendo’s Switch enjoys dominance with a family-friendly lineup of games. According to Bloomberg, Sony’s focus on the US market has a lot to do with the PlayStation 4’s disappointing performance in Japan. It now accounts for 35% of the video-game unit’s revenue, according to Macquarie Group Ltd. analyst Damian Thong. Meanwhile, global sales of the PS4 rose to more than 113 million from the PS3’s 87 million, according to data from Sony. But the console sold fewer than 10 million units in Japan, less than its predecessor, according to Famitsu, a Japanese video-game magazine.