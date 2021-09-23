Microsoft has launched a virtual internship programme-- Future Ready Talent, to empower Indians with technology skills for employability. The software giant said the programme aims at preparing learners to work towards solving business challenges and creating innovative solutions using tools like Microsoft Azure and GitHub tools. Under this proramme, the students will get access to GitHub Student Developer Pack (includes Azure for Students).

The programme is open to students who have graduated in 2021 or will graduate in 2022 or 2023. Students from all specialisations can participate in the programme.

Who can apply?

Any candidates can apply from any specialisations

How to apply

Candidates can apply by visiting the Future Ready Talent website. The last date to apply is September 29. The duration of the internship is 8 weeks.

Other than Microsoft, the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE), FutureSkills Prime — a NASSCOM and Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) digital skilling initiative, Ernst & Young (EY), GitHub and Quess Corp will be part of Future Ready Talent programme.

Microsoft will provide learning modules and certifications through its learning platform, Microsoft Learn. It will train students on topics like cloud computing, data, artificial intelligence and cybersecurity.

Whereas SSC NASSCOM will provide alignment of relevant courses to the National Occupational Standards, linking these courses on FutureSkills Prime EY will provide the technology and industry mentorship to students during their internship tenure. GitHub will provide students with free access to the best developer tools via the GitHub Student Developer Pack. Quess Corp will host a virtual career fair for participants, exposing them to career opportunities across the Microsoft customer and partner ecosystem.

