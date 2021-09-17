Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Microsoft has launched an internship program — Future Ready Talent — to empower India’s youth with technology skills for employability. The internship program is for students in their second year of college and upwards. The initiative aims to impact over 1.5 lakh higher education students who will join the workforce between 2022-2024.

Microsoft has launched an internship program — Future Ready Talent — to empower India’s youth with technology skills for employability. The internship program is for students in their second year of college and upwards. The initiative aims to impact over 1.5 lakh higher education students who will join the workforce between 2022-2024.

The program is open to students who will graduate in 2022, 2023, and graduated in 2021. Students from all specializations are open to participate. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}} {{name}} {{#items}} {{{headline}}}

The program is open to students who will graduate in 2022, 2023, and graduated in 2021. Students from all specializations are open to participate. {{name}} {{#items}} {{{headline}}}

Eligible students can apply for the internship program by visiting the Future Ready Talent website and registering for open batches. The registration for the first batch began on 15 September.

Eligible students can apply for the internship program by visiting the Future Ready Talent website and registering for open batches. The registration for the first batch began on 15 September. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Under the program, the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE), FutureSkills Prime — a NASSCOM and Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) digital skilling initiative, Ernst & Young (EY), GitHub and Quess Corp along with Microsoft will provide a holistic skilling platform, connecting talent to opportunity.

Under the program, the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE), FutureSkills Prime — a NASSCOM and Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) digital skilling initiative, Ernst & Young (EY), GitHub and Quess Corp along with Microsoft will provide a holistic skilling platform, connecting talent to opportunity.

"The Future Ready Talent program has been designed keeping the learner at the center," Microsoft said in a statement. With its Learn-Apply-Implement framework, the program will offer students an end-to-end experience, from digital skilling to working on critical projects in a sandbox environment, to mentoring with industry experts and access to potential employers, it added. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"The Future Ready Talent program has been designed keeping the learner at the center," Microsoft said in a statement. With its Learn-Apply-Implement framework, the program will offer students an end-to-end experience, from digital skilling to working on critical projects in a sandbox environment, to mentoring with industry experts and access to potential employers, it added.

As part of this collaboration:

As part of this collaboration: {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Microsoft will provide learning modules and certifications through its learning platform, Microsoft Learn, skilling students on topics like cloud computing, data & AI, and cybersecurity.

Microsoft will provide learning modules and certifications through its learning platform, Microsoft Learn, skilling students on topics like cloud computing, data & AI, and cybersecurity.

SSC NASSCOM will provide alignment of relevant courses to the National Occupational Standards, linking these courses on FutureSkills Prime.

SSC NASSCOM will provide alignment of relevant courses to the National Occupational Standards, linking these courses on FutureSkills Prime. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

EY will provide the technology and industry mentorship to students during their internship tenure.

EY will provide the technology and industry mentorship to students during their internship tenure.

GitHub will provide students with free access to the best developer tools via the GitHub Student Developer Pack, as well as the opportunity to collaborate on projects with other developers on GitHub. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

GitHub will provide students with free access to the best developer tools via the GitHub Student Developer Pack, as well as the opportunity to collaborate on projects with other developers on GitHub.

Quess Corp will manage the learner experience and host a virtual career fair for participants, exposing them to career opportunities across the Microsoft customer and partner ecosystem.

Quess Corp will manage the learner experience and host a virtual career fair for participants, exposing them to career opportunities across the Microsoft customer and partner ecosystem. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Speaking about the initiative, Anant Maheshwari, President, Microsoft India, said, “India’s youth is among the country’s biggest competitive advantages. Empowering this talent with the right skills to be self-reliant will be foundational to our long-term growth. The Future Ready Talent Program provides a holistic skilling experience that connects learners more readily with new job opportunities. We are proud to collaborate with a strong set of partners for this program, who are deeply committed to building a vibrant skilling ecosystem in the country."

Speaking about the initiative, Anant Maheshwari, President, Microsoft India, said, “India’s youth is among the country’s biggest competitive advantages. Empowering this talent with the right skills to be self-reliant will be foundational to our long-term growth. The Future Ready Talent Program provides a holistic skilling experience that connects learners more readily with new job opportunities. We are proud to collaborate with a strong set of partners for this program, who are deeply committed to building a vibrant skilling ecosystem in the country."

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}