NEW DELHI: Technology giant Microsoft is reportedly laying off journalists in favour of artificial intelligence (AI) software. This includes people who work on the company’s MSN news website and its Edge browser, reports The Guardian. Journalists have reportedly been told that they aren’t required anymore because the AI can stand in for them.

The layoffs include 27 people at PA Media, a news organisation contracted by Microsoft to maintain news on its website, The Guardian report says. Another report from the Seattle Times, said about 50 contract news producers will lose their jobs by the end of June though the company will still retain a team of journalists working full time.

That said, unlike news media worldwide which have had to layoff journalists due to the pandemic, Microsoft claims this is a regular business evaluation. "Like all companies, we evaluate our business on a regular basis. This can result in increased investment in some places and, from time to time, redeployment in others. These decisions are not the result of the current pandemic," the company said in a statement.

It’s worth noting that the work done by journalists employed by Microsoft isn’t necessarily the same that those at news organizations do. While they were involved in editorial decisions like selecting stories that are published, changing headlines and more, they didn’t actually write original content. That said, stakeholders have said replacing them with a software could be a risky move.

The use of AI to publish news isn’t particularly a new practice. Many news organisations have been looking to use such software in order to increase the speed in which they publish news, and to free up journalists to conduct more in-depth and analytical work. While AI has been found to be helpful with some more rudimentary aspects of the job, there are many it cannot take over.

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via

Click here to read the Mint ePaperLivemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated