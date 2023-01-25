Microsoft outage: Air Akasa faces ‘operational disruption’ at service provider facility2 min read . Updated: 25 Jan 2023, 09:39 PM IST
- The service disruption came a day after the airline announced daily flight operations from Hyderabad to Bengaluru and Goa
After thousands of users across the globe faced problems due to the outage of various online services provided by Microsoft, including its cloud computing service, Azure, the Akasa Air airline said that it faced several disruptions due to the outage at its service provider facility. The airline said that the issues were fixed later.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×