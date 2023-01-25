After thousands of users across the globe faced problems due to the outage of various online services provided by Microsoft, including its cloud computing service, Azure, the Akasa Air airline said that it faced several disruptions due to the outage at its service provider facility. The airline said that the issues were fixed later.

"Our systems have been temporarily affected, owing to the global outage at our service provider's facility, causing certain operational disruptions. We are working closely with our stakeholders to address the situation and appreciate your patience and support during this time. We sincerely regret the inconvenience caused to our customers," an Akasa Air spokesperson said in a statement on Wednesday.

The statement of Akasa Airline didn't mention Microsoft.

The service disruption came a day after the airline announced daily flight operations from Hyderabad to Bengaluru and Goa. The announcement will increase the weekly flights of the airline to 575 on a total of 21 announced routes across 14 cities.

"Commencing operations from Hyderabad, our 13th destination with daily flights to Goa and Bengaluru further strengthens our presence in southern India," said Praveen Iyer, the Co-Founder and Chief Commercial Officer of Akasa Air.

On Wednesday, the major platforms backed by Microsoft went through an outage, and corporates across the globe were impacted. The outage mainly impacted communication services like Teams and Outlook due to which many workers were unable to perform their normal duties.

“We're investigating issues impacting multiple Microsoft 365 services," Microsoft said on its Twitter handle while acknowledging the outage.

The company informed when the normal services were back and also said that they have identified and isolated the potential networking issue behind the outage. “We've rolled back a network change that we believe is causing an impact. We're monitoring the service as the rollback takes effect," Microsoft said in another tweet.

(With inputs from PTI)