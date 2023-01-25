Microsoft Corp's Teams app was down for thousands of users in India on Wednesday, according to outage tracking website Downdetector.com.

The website, which tracks outages through a range of sources including user reports, showed there were more than 3,700 incidents of people reporting issues with Microsoft Teams in India.

Many users were unable to join in the calls and send messages in MS Teams and took to Twitter to share their experience.

Another user wrote,"Not only is #MicrosoftTeams down, but the entirety of #Microsoft also seems to be down. Exchange online, SharePoint, etc. Our phones are running hot.

Not only is #MicrosoftTeams down, the entirety of #Microsoft seems to be down. Exchange online, SharePoint, etc. Our phones are running hot #MSP — jayDee (julian) (@jayDeeCSGO) January 25, 2023

Some of the users also started guessing if the services Microsoft Team getting down has to do with the recent layoffs by the tech behemoth ."Microsoft Teams is acting up today, I wonder if it has something to do with the layoffs," wrote a user.

Microsoft Teams is acting up today, I wonder if it has something to do with the layoffs 🤔🤔 — Generational Agenda Pusher (@sheezycism) January 25, 2023

Microsoft Corp said on Wednesday it was investigating an outage, which left thousands of users in India unable to access the website's multiple services including Teams and Outlook.