Microsoft Teams down for thousands of users in India, how netizens reacted1 min read . Updated: 25 Jan 2023, 01:14 PM IST
- Microsoft Teams down in India: There were more than 3,700 incidents of people reporting issues with Microsoft Teams in India
Microsoft Corp's Teams app was down for thousands of users in India on Wednesday, according to outage tracking website Downdetector.com.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×