Home / News / India /  Microsoft Teams down for thousands of users in India, how netizens reacted

Microsoft Teams down for thousands of users in India, how netizens reacted

1 min read . 01:14 PM IST Edited By Tamal Nandi
Microsoft Teams app is seen on the smartphone

  • Microsoft Teams down in India: There were more than 3,700 incidents of people reporting issues with Microsoft Teams in India

Microsoft Corp's Teams app was down for thousands of users in India on Wednesday, according to outage tracking website Downdetector.com.

The website, which tracks outages through a range of sources including user reports, showed there were more than 3,700 incidents of people reporting issues with Microsoft Teams in India.

Many users were unable to join in the calls and send messages in MS Teams and took to Twitter to share their experience.

Another user wrote,"Not only is #MicrosoftTeams down, but the entirety of #Microsoft also seems to be down. Exchange online, SharePoint, etc. Our phones are running hot.

Some of the users also started guessing if the services Microsoft Team getting down has to do with the recent layoffs by the tech behemoth ."Microsoft Teams is acting up today, I wonder if it has something to do with the layoffs," wrote a user.

Microsoft Corp said on Wednesday it was investigating an outage, which left thousands of users in India unable to access the website's multiple services including Teams and Outlook.

