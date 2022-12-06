Microsoft to train, certify over one lakh Indian software developers in a month

As a part of the programme, developers will be provided resources online to learn, practice, earn net new or renew Microsoft cloud certifications.
IT giant Microsoft to train and certify over 1 lakh software developers in India in a month under its pan-India "Future Ready Champions of Code" program, the company said on Tuesday.
The month-long programme will be supported by Microsoft's customers and partners incuding Accenture, HCLTech, Icertis, Infosys, InMobi, OYO, PayU, TCS, Tech Mahindra, udaan, VerSe Innovation, Wibmo – (A PayU company) and Wipro among others with a focus to fast-track competency development among their developer teams, the company said in a statement.
Developers will be provided resources online to learn, practice, earn net new or renew Microsoft cloud certifications, as a part of the programme.
Microsoft India, Executive Director for Customer Success, Aparna Gupta said India has become an innovation powerhouse with one of the fastest growing developer communities and Microsoft recognises the creativity, innovation, and passion of developers to build technology that is driving the nation's growth.
"With this program we are helping developers and academia be future-ready by upskilling and empowering them with platforms and tools. We are delighted to associate with a strong set of partners who are equally motivated and committed to building a thriving developer community in India to achieve more," Gupta said.
“Microsoft’s ‘Future Ready Champions of Code Program’ is essential to empower our developer community, drive talent transformation and total enterprise reinvention for our clients. Helping developers build their skills in digital technologies will accelerate sustainable growth, drive greater productivity and businesses resiliency. Our strategic partnership & collaboration with Microsoft over the years has uniquely positioned us as the leading talent creator in the industry," said Sailaja Bhagavatula, Managing Director, Lead – Accenture Microsoft Business Group, Advanced Technology Centers.
"We at TCS strongly believe in organic talent development, investing in our people and equipping them with the skills and capabilities they need to realize their potential. We are delighted to partner with Microsoft on programs like ‘TCS Get…Set…Azure’ designed to build next-gen skills, ‘TCS Sirius’ focused on MS Cloud skilling for university students, and now ‘Future Ready Champions of Code’. Our collective, collaborative efforts will further develop local talent, build stronger developer communities and fuel the passion for technology leadership needed to solve some of the toughest business and societal challenges facing the country today," said Milind Lakkad, CHRO TCS.
