Microsoft's Bill Gates holds wide-ranging discussion with RBI's Shaktikanta Das

Microsoft's Bill Gates holds wide-ranging discussion with RBI's Shaktikanta Das2 min read . 03:27 PM IST
- According to reports, the Microsoft co-founder is on a tour to India to explore further business opportunities
Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates and Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das met in Maharashtra's capital city Mumbai on 28 February. AN official statement by RBI informed that Gates held 'wide-ranging; discussion with Das on Tuesday.
Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates and Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das met in Maharashtra's capital city Mumbai on 28 February. AN official statement by RBI informed that Gates held 'wide-ranging; discussion with Das on Tuesday.
Bill Gates had in his blog "Gates Notes" has recently said that India gives hope for the future and proved that the country could solve the big problems at once even when the world is facing multiple crises.
Bill Gates had in his blog "Gates Notes" has recently said that India gives hope for the future and proved that the country could solve the big problems at once even when the world is facing multiple crises.
According to reports, the Microsoft co-founder is on a tour to India to explore further business opportunities.
According to reports, the Microsoft co-founder is on a tour to India to explore further business opportunities.
“Like every other country on the planet, India has limited resources. But it has shown us how the world can still make progress in spite of that constraint," the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation co-chair had tweeted on 27 February.
“Like every other country on the planet, India has limited resources. But it has shown us how the world can still make progress in spite of that constraint," the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation co-chair had tweeted on 27 February.
In his blog, Bill Gates also stated, ""India as a whole gives me hope for the future. It's about to become the world's most populous country, which means you can't solve most problems there without solving them at scale. And yet, India has proven it can tackle big challenges. The country eradicated polio, lowered HIV transmission, reduced poverty, cut infant mortality, and increased access to sanitation and financial services".
In his blog, Bill Gates also stated, ""India as a whole gives me hope for the future. It's about to become the world's most populous country, which means you can't solve most problems there without solving them at scale. And yet, India has proven it can tackle big challenges. The country eradicated polio, lowered HIV transmission, reduced poverty, cut infant mortality, and increased access to sanitation and financial services".
Gates informed some are working on breakthroughs that will help the world to mitigate the effects of climate change, like the work being done by Breakthrough Energy Fellow Vidyut Mohan and his team to turn waste into biofuels and fertilizers in remote agricultural communities.
Gates informed some are working on breakthroughs that will help the world to mitigate the effects of climate change, like the work being done by Breakthrough Energy Fellow Vidyut Mohan and his team to turn waste into biofuels and fertilizers in remote agricultural communities.
"Others are finding new ways to help people adapt to a warmer world, such as IARI's efforts to create more drought-tolerant crops. I'm looking forward to seeing the progress that's already underway by both the Gates Foundation's and Breakthrough Energy's amazing partners," Gates said.
"Others are finding new ways to help people adapt to a warmer world, such as IARI's efforts to create more drought-tolerant crops. I'm looking forward to seeing the progress that's already underway by both the Gates Foundation's and Breakthrough Energy's amazing partners," Gates said.
Meanwhile, in talking about its funding in India's Indian Agricultural Research Institute, or IARI, in Pusa, Gates said, "The Gates Foundation joined hands with India's public sector and CGIAR institutions to support the work of researchers at IARI. They found a new solution: chickpea varieties that have more than 10 per cent higher yields and are more drought-resistant. One variety is already available to farmers, and others are currently developing at the institute. As a result, India is better prepared to keep feeding its people and supporting its farmers even in a warming world. It's no exaggeration to say that India's agricultural future is growing right now in a field in Pusa."
Meanwhile, in talking about its funding in India's Indian Agricultural Research Institute, or IARI, in Pusa, Gates said, "The Gates Foundation joined hands with India's public sector and CGIAR institutions to support the work of researchers at IARI. They found a new solution: chickpea varieties that have more than 10 per cent higher yields and are more drought-resistant. One variety is already available to farmers, and others are currently developing at the institute. As a result, India is better prepared to keep feeding its people and supporting its farmers even in a warming world. It's no exaggeration to say that India's agricultural future is growing right now in a field in Pusa."