Microsoft's Bill Gates holds wide-ranging discussion with RBI's Shaktikanta Das

Meanwhile, in talking about its funding in India's Indian Agricultural Research Institute, or IARI, in Pusa, Gates said, "The Gates Foundation joined hands with India's public sector and CGIAR institutions to support the work of researchers at IARI. They found a new solution: chickpea varieties that have more than 10 per cent higher yields and are more drought-resistant. One variety is already available to farmers, and others are currently developing at the institute. As a result, India is better prepared to keep feeding its people and supporting its farmers even in a warming world. It's no exaggeration to say that India's agricultural future is growing right now in a field in Pusa."