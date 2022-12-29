Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on 29 December informed that a police complaint has been lodged against those involved in mid-air brawl on board a Thai Smile Airways flight.
Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on 29 December informed that a police complaint has been lodged against those involved in mid-air brawl on board a Thai Smile Airways flight.
Takking to Twitter, he wrote, "With regard to the scuffle between passengers on board a @ThaiSmileAirway flight, a police complaint has been filed against those involved. Such behaviour is unacceptable."
Takking to Twitter, he wrote, "With regard to the scuffle between passengers on board a @ThaiSmileAirway flight, a police complaint has been filed against those involved. Such behaviour is unacceptable."
Earlier in the day, the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security told PTI that it is enquiring about the video clip of the scuffle.
Earlier in the day, the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security told PTI that it is enquiring about the video clip of the scuffle.
"BCAS has taken cognisance of the video. We have started inquiring and further action will be taken depending on the inquiry outcome," BCAS Director General Zulfiquar Hasan told PTI.
"BCAS has taken cognisance of the video. We have started inquiring and further action will be taken depending on the inquiry outcome," BCAS Director General Zulfiquar Hasan told PTI.
THAI Smile Airways too issued an apology after the incident. It took to Twitter and wrote, "THAI Smile Airways feels sorry for this. We reaffirm that the incident has been taken care of as we followed the flight safety procedures in accordance with international standards. Our flight crews have already provided support to the persons affected by an incident."
THAI Smile Airways too issued an apology after the incident. It took to Twitter and wrote, "THAI Smile Airways feels sorry for this. We reaffirm that the incident has been taken care of as we followed the flight safety procedures in accordance with international standards. Our flight crews have already provided support to the persons affected by an incident."
Though the Twitter handle bearing the name of the Thai carrier posted is not a verified handle so we cannot confirm authenticity.
Though the Twitter handle bearing the name of the Thai carrier posted is not a verified handle so we cannot confirm authenticity.
As per details, the mid-air brawl took place on 26 December before the Kolkata-bound flight took off from Thailand, when a he passenger refused to follow the cabin crew's safety instructions, reported NDTV.
As per details, the mid-air brawl took place on 26 December before the Kolkata-bound flight took off from Thailand, when a he passenger refused to follow the cabin crew's safety instructions, reported NDTV.
Despite repeated requests to adjust their seats to the upright position for take-off, a passenger refused to adjust his seat claiming he has a backache.
Despite repeated requests to adjust their seats to the upright position for take-off, a passenger refused to adjust his seat claiming he has a backache.
This uncomforted other passengers, which led to an argument between passengers and a mid-air brawl took place.
This uncomforted other passengers, which led to an argument between passengers and a mid-air brawl took place.
The incident took place days after after a video of a heated argument between a passenger and an IndiGo staff had gone viral. In that incident, during IndiGo's Istanbul-Delhi flight, it was reportedly over food choices, reported Hindustan Times.
The incident took place days after after a video of a heated argument between a passenger and an IndiGo staff had gone viral. In that incident, during IndiGo's Istanbul-Delhi flight, it was reportedly over food choices, reported Hindustan Times.
Catch all the Business News
, Market News
, Breaking News
Events and Latest News
Updates on Live Mint.Download The Mint News App
to get Daily Market Updates.