Mid air scare: Bengaluru-bound Air India flight from Mumbai makes ‘PAN PAN’ call after engine stalls

Pilots of Bengaluru-bound Air India flight from Mumbai on Thursday made a “PAN PAN” call over the radio after one of the aircraft’s engines stalled mid-air, reported Hindustan Times citing officials familiar with the matter.

The incident involved flight AI 2812, an A320 Neo. Originally scheduled to depart at 2:05 am, the flight took off around 2:15 am and came back to Mumbai airport at approximately 2:35 am.

Officials familiar with the incident reported that some passengers were drenched during takeoff.

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One official, speaking on condition of anonymity, mentioned, "According to the official information available, there was a sound heard and sparks seen while take off. The pilot declared PAN PAN and returned to the airport a few minutes after take off.”

“It was later known that its engine 2 had stalled,” the official mentioned, as per the HT report.

Though, an Air India spokesperson stated, “Flight AI2812 from Mumbai to Bengaluru on 9 April returned to Mumbai shortly after take-off as a precaution due to a suspected technical issue, in accordance with standard operating procedures. The aircraft landed safely and is undergoing detailed technical inspections in line with Air India’s safety standards.”

An airport official stated that a local standby protocol had been activated and the flight landed safely.

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A spokesperson for Air India said the airline regretted the inconvenience to passengers, adding that Mumbai airport teams provided immediate assistance and an alternate aircraft was arranged to continue the journey. The spokesperson emphasised that passenger and crew safety remains the airline’s top priority.

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Officials noted that the original aircraft, which landed safely with 47 passengers on board, was grounded. A replacement aircraft was dispatched, taking off at approximately 4:45 am, an official said.

Air India CEO Cambell Wilson's resignation Air India announced on Tuesday that CEO Campbell Wilson resigned after nearly four years at the helm, as the airline continues to face ongoing losses and increased regulatory scrutiny following last year’s crash that claimed 260 lives.

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Wilson’s departure comes shortly after the airline’s larger domestic competitor, IndiGo, appointed aviation veteran Willie Walsh as its new CEO. Both of India’s top carriers are under pressure from an industry-wide crisis linked to the Middle East conflict, alongside domestic operational challenges.

According to Reuters, Air India’s board had been searching for a replacement for Wilson, a former Singapore Airlines executive who was brought in in 2022 to lead the airline’s turnaround after years of decline under government ownership.

Campbell Wilson had informed N. Chandrasekaran in 2024 of his plan to resign this year, the airline said in a statement, noting that the New Zealander will continue in his role until a successor is appointed.

The statement added that Air India’s board has set up a committee to select Wilson’s replacement over the coming months. His original term was scheduled to run until 2027.

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