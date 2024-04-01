News
Mid- and small-cap correction likely over, froth cleared: HDFC Securities' Relli
Dipti Sharma 6 min read 01 Apr 2024, 07:00 AM IST
Summary
- Excess speculation has been tempered, and the correction necessary for mid- and small-caps has mostly taken place, Dhiraj Relli, MD & CEO of HDFC Securities, says in an interview.
Although many suggest that large caps are a safer choice currently, Dhiraj Relli, MD & CEO of HDFC Securities, contends that the excess speculation has been tempered, and the correction necessary for mid and small caps has mostly taken place. There may still be potential for a further 5-10% decline, he said.
