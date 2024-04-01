Mid- and small-cap correction likely over, froth cleared: HDFC Securities' Relli

Who is the winner in large cap versus midcap debate?

Many would advise large caps are a better bet at this stage, but I believe froth has been removed and correction that had to happen in the mid and small caps has largely occurred, with potential for further 5-10% downside. But there are some good quality companies in the broader market with strong business models which are poised to thrive amid India's growth and increasing financialization. Whether large, mid, or small cap, companies with value and solid business models will likely excel. For instance, certain new-age businesses like Zomato and Delhivery have demonstrated their potential for profitability and unique market position, making them attractive investments despite challenges in replicating their success.