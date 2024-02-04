Mid cap IT firms test generative AI tools internally before selling to clients
These companies are focussed on aligning generative AI with all their operations and becoming early movers in this segment, which currently contributes less than 1% of the $245 billion IT industry's revenues, according to experts.
Bengaluru: Four mid-cap IT companies – Zensar Technologies Ltd, Sonata Software Ltd, Happiest Minds Technologies Ltd, and Hexaware Technologies Ltd – are rolling out generative artificial intelligence tools internally before selling those models to clients, company executives told Mint.