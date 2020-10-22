Mid-year SPIVA report shows large cap mutual fund comeback

"There has been a slight shift from growth to value stocks post covid and this is better captured by active fund managers rather than indices which are heavily concentrated in growth stocks," said Amol Joshi, founder Plan Rupee Investment Services, a mutual fund distribution firm. Over the longer term, indices have outperformed large cap funds in a significant way. The S&P BSE 100 beat 80% of all actively managed large cap funds over the past five years and 68% of such funds over the past 10 years. On the other hand, the S&P BSE Mid Small Cap 400 beat a much lower 53% and 44% of mid and small cap funds over the past five and 10 years, respectively. ELSS Funds stood midway between the two. Indices beat 77% and 53% of such funds over the past five and 10 years.