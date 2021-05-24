The Madurai couple booked an entire chartered flight to seal their special bond of love by getting married in the sky
They flew to Bengaluru from Madurai while the wedding ceremony was held mid-air
It is said that marriages are made in heaven, but this couple, took their wedding ceremony to a different level when they decided to tie the knot mid-air!
Deciding to seal their special bond of love by getting married in the sky, the Madurai couple booked an entire chartered flight. They flew from Madurai to Bengaluru while the wedding ceremony was held mid-air and relatives of the couple were on the flight.
Several pictures of the event went viral on the internet, in which the groom is seen tying the mangalsutra and getting photographed with his new bride. The photographer in one shot encourages them to smile for the camera, reports news agency ANI.
Relatives and guests are also seen standing behind the couple and there are also visuals of the inside of the aircraft with people sitting and enjoying the function. Most of them were seen without face masks and not observing Covid-19 norms.
SpiceJet to take appropriate action as per rules
SpiceJet reacted to the incident, saying, "A SpiceJet Boeing 737 was chartered by a travel agent in Madurai on 23 May for a group of passengers for a joy ride post their wedding."
The airline further said that the client was clearly briefed on Covid-19 guidelines to be followed and denied permission for any activity to be performed on board.