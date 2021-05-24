It is said that marriages are made in heaven, but this couple, took their wedding ceremony to a different level when they decided to tie the knot mid-air!

Deciding to seal their special bond of love by getting married in the sky, the Madurai couple booked an entire chartered flight. They flew from Madurai to Bengaluru while the wedding ceremony was held mid-air and relatives of the couple were on the flight.

Several pictures of the event went viral on the internet, in which the groom is seen tying the mangalsutra and getting photographed with his new bride. The photographer in one shot encourages them to smile for the camera, reports news agency ANI.

View Full Image As per the visuals, the flight seemed to be full capacity. (ANI)

Relatives and guests are also seen standing behind the couple and there are also visuals of the inside of the aircraft with people sitting and enjoying the function. Most of them were seen without face masks and not observing Covid-19 norms.

SpiceJet to take appropriate action as per rules

SpiceJet reacted to the incident, saying, "A SpiceJet Boeing 737 was chartered by a travel agent in Madurai on 23 May for a group of passengers for a joy ride post their wedding."

The airline further said that the client was clearly briefed on Covid-19 guidelines to be followed and denied permission for any activity to be performed on board.

"Despite repeated requests and reminders, the passengers didn't follow Covid guidelines and the airline is taking appropriate action as per rules," SpiceJet added.

According to reports, officials said that they were not aware of the mid-air marriage.

"A SpiceJet chartered flight was booked yesterday from Madurai. Airport Authority officials were unaware of the mid-air marriage ceremony", said Madurai Airport Director, S Senthil Valavan.

In videos that went viral on social media, the bride wearing a saree is bedecked with flowers and jewellery and the groom is also dressed in traditional south Indian attire.

DGCA orders probe into mid-air marriage episode

India's aviation watchdog, Director General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has initiated an investigation over reports of mid-air marriage ceremony and has ordered taking the crew off duty.

The DGCA also has asked for registering a complaint against all passengers who were part of the onboard marriage celebration and violated Covid-19 appropriate behaviour.

"Crew members are off rostered. Airline directed to lodge a complaint against those not following COVID-19 appropriate behaviour with relevant authorities," a DGCA official told ANI.

Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu reported 35,483 new Covid-19 cases and 422 deaths - a decline seen for the second day on Sunday. With this tally, caseload is 18,42,344 and the death toll 20,468 till date.

The state is currently under lockdown till 31 May due to ongoing coronavirus restrictions.

Share Via

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.