Mid-air pee row: Air India gets notice from DGCA over 2 incidents. Read here2 min read . Updated: 09 Jan 2023, 06:13 PM IST
- In the 6 December, another inebriated man had reportedly urinated on the blanket of a female passenger
The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has issued a show cause notice to Air India's accountable manager asking why enforcement action should not be taken against them for dereliction of their regulatory obligations pertaining to passengers' misbehaviour onboard the Paris-New Delhi flight on 6 December 2022.