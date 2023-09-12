Mid-, small-caps see sharp selloff in mkt

The mid-cap and small-cap indices saw steep corrections of 3-4% during the day even as the Nifty ended just 0.02% lower but not before scaling the all-time high of 20110.35.

NEW DELHI :Asharp selloff in the mid-cap and small-cap space caught investors off guard on Tuesday.

The mid-cap and small-cap indices saw steep corrections of 3-4% during the day even as the Nifty ended just 0.02% lower but not before scaling the all-time high of 20110.35. Valuation discomfort is likely to have set in after a sharp rally, which is leading to heavy selling in mid-caps and small-caps, said analysts.

"As expected, we have witnessed some weakness in small- and mid-cap stocks today and a rotation into defensives, especially tech, following the recent exuberance in the broader markets," said Pranav Haridasan, managing director and chief executive officer, Axis Securities Ltd.

“In our opinion, one needs to take some risk off the table and move to quality large-cap names and reduce portfolio level beta," Haridasan said.

Analysts were of the view that exuberance had been a key reason for the continued sharp rally in the mid-cap and small-cap stocks as fundamentals were not able to justify the move.

"We see limited point in trying to find fundamental reasons behind the steep increase in stock prices of several mid-cap. and small-cap," Kotak analysts said on Monday.

The mid- and small-cap indexes have seen a sharp rally of more than 30% in fiscal year-to-date, outperforming benchmark indices that have gained slightly over 10% during the period. The same is likely to have driven valuation premiums too and many analysts had been anticipating some correction in the mid- and small-cap stocks after a steep rally seen in that space.

Jaykrishna Gandhi, head, business development, institutional equities, Emkay Global Financial Services, said one can see some correction in mid and small-caps which have materially outperformed the frontline indices, resulting in above average price-to-earnings (PE) expansion, though frontline stocks remain attractive.

With the correction having set in, analysts now are anticipating some more downside.

“While Nifty may not fall much in the near term, the broad market indices may take time to find a bottom," said Deepak Jasani, head of retail research, HDFC Securities.

Broad market sell-off has dented sentiments to some extent, added Jasani.

On the technical side too, analysts are advising caution, not ruling out further downside for the mid- and small-cap stocks and consolidation for indices. Analysts thereby are advising investors to take some risk off the table as they anticipate consolidation.

“Since the rally has been overstretched now on the basis of technical indicators, we believe one needs to be cautious for the near term as it is poised for a healthy correction," said Gaurav Arora, derivatives analyst, Religare Broking Ltd .

To put it in numbers, broader indices have surged more than 30% in the last 4-5 months, said Arora, who feels that the large-cap space still has the returns to offer from current levels.

After four months of stupendous buying, FIIs have not been consistent in the cash market of late but Arora says that their derivatives stance of being positive is clearly visible. After their Index Long exposure of 40% in mid-August, FII's are now positioned with 60% Index Longs and statistically, it has the potential to go towards 75-77%, he added.

Arora advised to stay selective in the mid-cap and small-cap space and maintained a positive bias in large-caps.