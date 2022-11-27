Mid-caps, small-caps a good bet, but watch your steps4 min read . Updated: 28 Nov 2022, 02:08 AM IST
- In nine of the past 17 years, the mid-cap index has outdone the Sensex.
New Delhi: Are you looking for an investment theme? For what it’s worth, the mid-cap and small-cap space might offer a good opportunity. For now, mutual fund investors seem to be finding comfort in this space, which has contributed about half of all new folio additions in recent months, according to the latest data from the Association of Mutual Funds in India (Amfi).