Mid-caps, small-caps a good bet, but watch your steps

In nine of the past 17 years, the mid-cap index has outdone the Sensex. The small-cap index has done so eight times. Bad years tend to be followed by years of outsized returns for mid-caps and small-caps, even greater than the Sensex. During the financial crisis, the mid-caps and small-caps first lagged, but bounced back in 2009 with unmatched gains. The trend saw a repeat in 2011. The years 2018 and 2019 were an exception to the trend.